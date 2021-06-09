Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wondered why the Rams didn’t make a stronger push to land Julio Jones in a trade with the Falcons, but the team’s current wide receivers seem pretty sure the team’s got enough on that front.

Robert Woods said last month that the team is loaded at the position and Cooper Kupp thinks the versatility of the group is going to be a strength. On Tuesday, DeSean Jackson shared his belief that the Rams are “definitely a scary group” for opposing defenses.

Jackson and all of the other receivers have to get used to working with Matthew Stafford in order to fully unleash the unit’s potential. Jackson made that sound like a pretty simple undertaking when he spoke to reporters.

“You continue to be great and just throw the ball, and I’m going to continue to be great and just run past everybody and use my speed,” Jackson said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I think that’s the good niche about us, we’re just going to be dialed in and just continuously just learn the plays — and once the season starts, we’ll be in rare . . . form.”

Stafford’s arrival has sparked a lot of optimism about how the Rams will look on offense in 2021. Landing Jones would likely have added to that feeling, but seeing him go to Tennessee hasn’t dampened the outlook in Los Angeles.

DeSean Jackson “dialed in” with Matthew Stafford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk