DeSean Jackson curses in postgame Instagram message

Wow, DeSean Jackson wasn't playing around with his postgame Instagram message to the Eagles.

It's no secret that Jackson left the team in unorthodox circumstances after the 2013 season as he was coming off a career year and Chip Kelly let him walk across the NFC East to the Washington Redskins. The Eagles had another chance to sign Jackson when he became a free agent after the 2016 season, too, and let him go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in favor of Alshon Jeffery.

He's taking it personally.

Jackson had a big game against the Eagles today that included a 75-yard touchdown on the very first play of the game. He posted this on his personal, verified, Instagram after the game.

Well, okay DeSean. He's well-liked by the fans in Philadelphia and this shouldn't change that, so it's interesting to see just how much this game and that moment meant to the former Eagle WR.