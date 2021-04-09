Masters leaderboard:

Justin Rose looks to keep his lead in Round 2; get the updates

DeSean Jackson: Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are ‘two of the best doing it’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sean McVay and the Rams brought DeSean Jackson back home to Los Angeles this offseason by signing him to a one-year contract as a free agent. Not only does he get to return to Southern California, but he reunites with McVay and joins a receiving corps that won’t require him to be the No. 1 or even No. 2 option.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp will be Matthew Stafford’s top two targets, while Jefferson and Jackson will contribute as the third and fourth options. In a one-on-one interview shared by the Rams, Jackson is excited to be a part of this receiver group, calling Woods and Kupp two of the best wideouts in the league right now.

“Two of the best doing it. Been doing it a long time,” he said. “I’ve been watching, been fans of both of them and I’m glad to be an addition to them. For me, I just know how scary it is for those defensive coordinators and defenses to line up versus three Pro Bowl receivers. We’re doing it. Let’s go.”

At the end of the video, Jackson had a message for Rams fans, saying he has high expectations for himself. He also asked them for as much support as possible next season, as the Rams try to win a Super Bowl.

“Rams fans, I’m going to tell y’all like this. A lot of expectations for myself and for y’all. We just need y’all support. We need y’all to get as loud as possible. We just need all the support in the world. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to bring those dubs to y’all, so let’s go.”

List

9 cornerback prospects the Rams could target in the 2021 NFL draft

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Does Private School Really Cost — & Is It Worth It?

    The costs of private school are skyrocketing. But is giving your child a leg up worth the financial burden? If so, then what about the kids who don't have the choice—or the money?

  • Masters: In front of his ‘American family,’ Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger shoots 66

    Bernd Wiesberger, winner of seven European Tour events in seven different countries, birdied four of his first five holes on Friday.

  • Mets game ends in controversy after Michael Conforto appears to stick out elbow for walk-off HBP

    Michael Conforto may have stuck his elbow out over the plate to win the game.

  • ONE Championship on TNT results: Adriano Moraes KOs Demetrious Johnson; Eddie Alvarez DQ’d

    Adriano Moraes put on a career-defining performance to finish Demetrious Johnson in the second round, as the ONE Championship on TNT results came in on Wednesday. The Brazilian was fighting live on prime time U.S. television and gave the American fans a show to remember. Adriano Moraes upsets Demetrious Johnson with stunning knockout Moraes was defending his ONE Championship flyweight title, but came into the contest as a heavy underdog. The early signs indicated he might upset the odds, but there was nothing in the opening round to suggest the fight would end so suddenly. Johnson was switching stances, looking to create an opening. After exchanging low kicks, "DJ" pressed forward and the two flyweights clinched against the cage. They separated and Moraes caught a body kick and tried to take Johnson down. The American landed in top position, but was swept as he looked for a leg lock. The Brazilian finished the round in top position and would have been slightly ahead on the scorecards when the bell sounded. The second stanza started slowly, but the action escalated dramatically. Moraes tried to catch Johnson with a flying knee, as the former UFC flyweight champion switched levels. It missed, but he followed up with a right uppercut which landed flush. Johnson was stunned and Moraes capitalized with a knee to the face of his prone opponent. With Johnson sprawled on his back, the Brazilian attacked with punches to finish the fight at the 2:20 mark. Moraes has only ever lost by split decision and his record improved to 19-3. He can now stake a legitimate claim to being the best flyweight in the world after beating the best 125-pounder of all time. Johnson drops to 30-4-1 after suffering the first defeat of his post UFC career. It was the first time he has ever been stopped in 35 professional fights. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379990247551889408?s=20 Eddie Alvarez loses by disqualification in controversial fashion The co-main event finished in a premature and controversial fashion. Eddie Alvarez secured an early takedown and looked to finish Iuri Lapicus with ground and pound. As the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion rained down vicious punches, Lapicus turned his face away. It exposed the back of the head area, but Alvarez continued the onslaught. Alvarez was clearly on the verge of finishing the fight with Lapicus unable to intelligently defend himself. But the referee called a halt due to the illegal blows, and with the Italian unable to continue, "The Underground King" was disqualified. It was desperately disappointing for Alvarez, who drops to 30-8. Lapicus appeared to be badly hurt, but moved up to 15-1 after being awarded the win. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379982671892279296?s=20 Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 ONE Championship on TNT 1 results Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson by Knockout (knee & punches) at 2:20 of Round 2Iuri Lapicus def. Eddie Alvarez by DQ (Illegal strikes)Raimond Magomedaliev def. Tyler McGuire by Decision (Unanimous)Enriko Kehl def. Chingiz Allazov by Decision (Split)Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid by TKO (punches) at 1:48 of Round 1

  • Masters 2021, round two: live scores and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2021 leaderboard in full This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau Justin Rose has been around too long and played in too many Masters to know that runaway leaders at Augusta rarely enjoy uninterrupted progress to the Butler Cabin. The Englishman is also aware that if he is finally to don a green jacket, he will have to battle for every piece of thread and with a courageous second-round 72, Rose showed he has the stomach for the fight. After his stunning 65, Rose had marched four clear. Nobody since Craig Wood 80 years ago has ever enjoyed a bigger first-round advantage and the American is one of only five champions who went wire-to-wire, the last being Jordan Spieth six years ago. Rose was second on that occasion — one of his two runners-up here — so was fully appreciative of the scale of the challenge awaiting despite his remarkable opening. And he still is. “It was a classic day at Augusta, as I was just a little bit off at the start and was made to pay,” he said. “It certainly felt a lot different to yesterday. But I told myself on the eighth: ‘hey, I’m leading the Masters’ and gave myself a break. That changed my mindset. “I scratched my score in my head at that point and then just decided to play matchplay with the course. So I was three down and came back to be all square going up the last. If that putt had dropped [from 18 feet] on the 18th there I would have won one-up. So I did a decent job.” There were four dropped shots in Rose’s first seven holes, as he fell back to four-under. His bogey on the seventh saw him caught by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, but just as on Thursday, when he played that initial septet in two-over, Rose was not for panicking. Rose dug deep, parred the next five, before moving on to the par-five 13th. The 40-year-old hit the green in two, two-putted for his four and when he holed a 20-footer up the hill for another birdie on the 14th, Rose the resurgent was on the march. He failed to make another four on the par-five 15th, but again converted up the slope at the par-three 16th.

  • Is Kyrie Irving the most skilled player we’ve ever seen in the NBA?

    He can pull up from deep on a dime, is cash from mid-range, has an unmatched handle, and when it comes to finishing at the rim, he has the deepest bags we seen full of infinite moves.

  • Tommy Fleetwood aces 16, only the 32nd hole in one in Masters history

    Tommy Fleetwood carded just the 32nd ace in Masters history at the par-3 16th.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • David Price is going to auction off his 2020 World Series ring from the Dodgers for a good cause

    David Price will donate the proceeds from the ring to the Players Alliance.

  • Demetrious Johnson lost fair and square, but grounded knees are still bad for MMA | Opinion

    What's so good about being able to knee a downed opponent who can't defend himself?

  • Lee Westwood's Masters dream dies before it gets going after wayward first-round 78

    Was it the call to swap in son Sam for fiancee Helen Storey on the bag? Did playing with defending champion Dustin Johnson somehow unnerve him? Perhaps the decision to rest up last week robbed him of momentum? Whatever it was, after all the hype, the hope, the incredible form in the build-up, there was something particularly cruel about watching Lee Westwood labour his way around Augusta on Thursday. Back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players last month, which had propelled him back into the world’s top 20, had given rise to hopes that Westwood might actually break his major duck this week. The Masters has always suited his game and placid temperament. Instead, a disastrous first-round 78 threatens Westwood’s presence in any capacity this weekend, let alone any chance of contending on Sunday. It was cruel because it was so unexpected. This genuinely felt like it could have been Westwood’s time. Should have been his time. Of course, the odds were heavily stacked against him. Jack Nicklaus, at 46, remains the oldest ever winner of the green jacket. Westwood will be 48 later this month. And while Augusta has been known to produce its fair share of feelgood stories down the years, this is no country for old men. Particularly in its present, merciless state. Masters 2021: Tee times for second round, how to watch on TV and latest odds But such has been Westwood’s form, and so often has he placed well at the Masters (the 47-year-old was runner-up to Phil Mickelson in 2010, third in 2012 — two shots out of the play-off won by Bubba Watson — and runner-up again to Danny Willett in 2016), it felt a safe bet that he would put a tidy round or two together. It took just three holes for the bubble to burst. After missed birdie opportunities at one and two — how different might it have been had one of those very makeable putts dropped — a double-bogey six at the third, in which Westwood chose to play iron off the tee, for the extra control, only to find the trees on the right, was the first sign that this was going to be a grind. Westwood would hit a branch trying to escape, before three-putting when he did finally reach the green. From there, things rapidly went downhill. Bogeys at five, seven and nine saw Westwood reach the turn in 40, with a solitary birdie at the par-five eighth the only crumb of comfort as son Sam looked on aghast.

  • Michael Bisping wants to see harsher penalties on illegal knees to grounded opponents

    Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping thinks extreme consequences could stem from kneeing a grounded opponent.

  • NCAA ref Bert Smith says on-court collapse during Elite Eight saved his life

    The seasoned referee said he's glad he collapsed when and where he did to get the necessary help.

  • Najee Harris says ESPN NFL draft analyst can 'kiss my ass' over evaluation

    Najee Harris wasn't a fan of Todd McShay's scouting report.

  • Conor McGregor’s ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction for Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264: Front kick to the nose

    Conor McGregor – "Mystic Mac" – has given his prediction ahead of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • Bellator 256 live and official results (6 p.m. ET)

    Bellator 256 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

  • Norma Dumont misses weight again, commission cancels UFC on ABC 2 fight vs. Erin Blanchfield

    After Norma Dumont missed weight at the UFC on ABC 2 weigh-ins, the Nevada Athletic Commission scrapped her fight vs. Erin Blanchfield.

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.

  • How to watch the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing match

    Will professional MMA fighter Ben Askren knock internet personality Jake Paul into the next decade? You'll find out on April 17.