DeSean Jackson: Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are ‘two of the best doing it’

Sean McVay and the Rams brought DeSean Jackson back home to Los Angeles this offseason by signing him to a one-year contract as a free agent. Not only does he get to return to Southern California, but he reunites with McVay and joins a receiving corps that won’t require him to be the No. 1 or even No. 2 option.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp will be Matthew Stafford’s top two targets, while Jefferson and Jackson will contribute as the third and fourth options. In a one-on-one interview shared by the Rams, Jackson is excited to be a part of this receiver group, calling Woods and Kupp two of the best wideouts in the league right now.

“Two of the best doing it. Been doing it a long time,” he said. “I’ve been watching, been fans of both of them and I’m glad to be an addition to them. For me, I just know how scary it is for those defensive coordinators and defenses to line up versus three Pro Bowl receivers. We’re doing it. Let’s go.”

At the end of the video, Jackson had a message for Rams fans, saying he has high expectations for himself. He also asked them for as much support as possible next season, as the Rams try to win a Super Bowl.

“Rams fans, I’m going to tell y’all like this. A lot of expectations for myself and for y’all. We just need y’all support. We need y’all to get as loud as possible. We just need all the support in the world. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to bring those dubs to y’all, so let’s go.”

