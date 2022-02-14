DeSean Jackson congratulates Rams on Super Bowl win: ‘Never had any hate in me’

Before the 2021 season began, DeSean Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Rams with one goal in mind: win a Super Bowl. However, with Jackson’s role in the offense being minimal, the veteran wideout elected to request a trade or release from the Rams, leading to him signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite Jackson’s departure from the team earlier in the season, he took to Twitter to congratulate the Rams on defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Never had any hate in me !! Congrats Rams — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) February 14, 2022

When Jackson requested his release from the Rams, it came as quite a surprise. Entering the season, it was hard to imagine Jackson having a crucial role with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson ahead of him on the depth chart.

Jackson’s role was to be a deep threat in an offense that now had an aggressive quarterback in Matthew Stafford. In seven games with the Rams, Jackson recorded only eight receptions, 221 yards, and one touchdown.

Even though his goal of winning a Super Bowl remained true, it was obvious that he felt like he could contribute more elsewhere. That being said, he didn’t have much of a role with the Raiders either as he finished with 12 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

At the least, with Jackson leaving for the Raiders, it led the Rams to sign Odell Beckham Jr. Los Angeles could have pursued Beckham regardless of Jackson’s status with the team, but his departure definitely made it more likely to happen.

Considering he was on the roster to begin the season, Jackson will likely receive a Super Bowl ring from the Rams. So even with Jackson leaving the team at an awkward time, he made it clear that he has no hate towards the Rams.

