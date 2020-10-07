DeSean Jackson back at practice for Eagles

The Eagles were short on healthy wide receivers last week, but things are looking a little better as they head toward Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

DeSean Jackson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. He missed practice all of last week due to a hamstring injury and did not play in last Sunday night’s victory over the 49ers.

“In DeSean’s case, it’s just a matter of just continuing to manage him, make sure he’s more than — we say 100 percent, but 100 percent as he enters himself back into practice and gets himself accumulated again,” head coach Doug Pederson said at a Wednesday press conference. “Honestly, it’s just going to be something we’re going to have to monitor, I think with him. He’s going to have to monitor it and just making sure that we’re giving him enough rest during the week to prepare for Sunday.”

JJ Arcega-Whiteside (calf) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) also missed last week’s game. Arcega-Whiteside was a full participant on Wednesday while Jeffery continues to work in limited fashion as he tries to make his 2020 debut.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), safety Rudy Ford (hamstring), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), and safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring) did not take part in Wednesday’s practice.

