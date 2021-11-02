Rams waive DeSean Jackson after NFL trade deadline

DeSean Jackson's time with the Los Angeles Rams is over.

The veteran wide receiver posted a farewell message to the Rams Tuesday afternoon shortly after the passing of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams later announced that he'd been waived.

"I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the LA Rams,' Jackson wrote. "Although this isn’t the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity & support given to to me by the Rams Coaches & all of the Fans. I understand that everything happens for a reason & I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career. Thank you."

Jackson, 34, joined the Rams this offseason as a free-agent signing. The Los Angeles-area native reunited with head coach Sean McVay, who was his offensive coordinator when Jackson played for Washington from 2014-16. In seven appearances including one start, Jackson caught just eight passes as the Rams passing attack has thrived focusing on receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

DeSean Jackson's time with the Rams is over. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

When he did connect with quarterback Matthew Stafford, it was generally of the big-play variety that's been the hallmark of his 14-season NFL career. Jackson tallied 221 yards on those eight catches, good for a 27.6-yard average that included a 75-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a 68-yard gain against the Seattle Seahawks. That ability could make Jackson attractive to a contender in need of outside help.

General manager Les Snead explained the decision Tuesday afternoon, equating Jackson's time with the Rams to a failed experiment.

"It was an experiment that we attempted," Snead said. "Didn't work out as well as we wanted it to, as well as DeSean wanted it to, as well as Sean wanted it to. ... That is why we wanted to move in this direction, come up with a win-win."