DeSean Jackson will miss 'significant time' with ankle sprain, Eagles' Doug Pederson says

DeSean Jackson will miss “significant time” with a high ankle sprain he suffered in Thursday night’s victory, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jackson will go back on injured reserve after an MRI confirmed it was a sprain, per multiple reports. The Eagles came back to defeat the New York Giants, 22-21, in the messy NFC East battle.

Was hit on Jackson dirty by Giants?

Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson is helped off the field after injuring his ankle against the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) More

He suffered the injury while receiving a punt late in the comeback win. He took an initial hit from Corey Ballentine and then a second, late hit from the Giants’ Madre Harper.

His leg appeared to twist and he had to be helped off the field by team personnel. Jackson didn’t put any weight on his right leg.

The first hit drew a penalty for lowering the head to initiate contact. The second was not penalized. Pederson declined to give his thoughts on it being a dirty play and said they will send it to the league office for review, as they commonly do every week.

“It’s not my place publicly to comment on that,” Pederson said, via the Inquirer. “It’s a play that we’ll turn into the league to see if there will be [anything]. Obviously they flagged it, the officials got it right obviously in the game. It’s unfortunate because of the injury, but that’s something that’s in the league’s hands. If there’s any ramifications, it will come down from them, but it’s not my place to comment on that.”

Jackson shared an uplifting message to Instagram on Friday.

DeSean Jackson reportedly will return to IR

Jackson, 33, played his first game since Week 3 on Thursday night, reeling in three of five targets for 34 yards. He was returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him.

The 13-year veteran hasn’t appeared in more than 12 games during a season since 2017. He has 155 receiving yards on 13 catches and 25 targets over four games in 2020.

He joins a host of Eagles teammates who came into the mid-week game on injured reserve. Tight end Zach Ertz reportedly has an ankle injury that will keep him out for a few weeks. Running back Miles Sanders reportedly hurt his knee last week and was out against the Giants.

The injuries have continued to pile up for the Eagles (2-4-1) since June. Dallas Goedert and Alshon Jeffrey are also out.









