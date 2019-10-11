DeSean Jackson among several Eagles out for Sunday

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, scores a touchdown against Washington Redskins' Montae Nicholson during the second half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia. Jacksons return to Philly couldnt have gone much better. He made eight receptions for 154 yards and a pair of 50-plus-yard TD catches in sparking the Eagles rally from a 17-0 hole against the Redskins. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing several key players when they visit Minnesota, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox and running back Darren Sproles.

Running back Corey Clement was placed on injured reserve and running back Boston Scott was promoted from the practice squad.

Jackson hasn't played since suffering an abdomen injury in Week 2. He had two touchdown catches on deep throws in the season opener. Darby is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury and Maddox suffered a neck injury in Week 4.

Sproles injured his calf last week. Also, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan remains sidelined with a foot injury.

The Eagles (3-2) have won two straight entering Sunday's game against the Vikings (3-2).

