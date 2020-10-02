DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery ruled out for Sunday

Healthy receivers are in short supply for the Eagles right now.

The team ruled out DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. It’s the first game Jackson will miss this season while Jeffery has yet to play in a game.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is also expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. That leaves Greg Ward and John Hightower as the only healthy receivers on the 53-man roster.

“And then as far as wide receiver goes, again, without laying out our detailed plans, we’re excited about the guys we’ve got and the guys that we’ve been working with this week in practice,” head coach Doug Pederson said at a press conference before the injury report came out. “We do have one more day today to hopefully get some of the guys that are normally out there a chance to get some reps today if they can. We’re moving forward. If they can’t, then we move forward with the guys that we have.”

Quez Watkins has started practicing in anticipation of being activated from injured reserve and the team has three wideouts on the practice squad who could fill in on Sunday. While that would up the numbers, it hardly makes for a rosy picture for a team that’s trying for its first win of the year.

