DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with the Rams

DeSean Jackson will always be apart of Philadelphia history, but he’s heading home to finish out his career.

According to Mike Garafalo, the former Eagles second-round pick is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams just confirmed the report.

Welcome to LA, @DeSeanJackson10! We've agreed to terms with WR DeSean Jackson. pic.twitter.com/UF5eNqtzTy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 22, 2021

Jackson appeared in just eight games over the last two seasons, catching 23 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns, with two coming in the 2019 regular-season opener against Washington.

Jackson’s 376 receptions as an Eagle rank sixth in franchise history, and he’s third in the record books with 6,512 receiving yards, tied for fourth with an average of 17.2 yards per reception, and Jackson ranks ninth in team history with 35 receiving touchdowns.

If the speedster can stay healthy, he should provide Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the Rams with a formidable deep threat.

