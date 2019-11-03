DeSean Jackson active, Sidney Jones scratched for Eagles

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson said on Friday that he hoped to be active for the first time since the second week of the regular season and his wish was granted on Sunday.

Jackson is in the Eagles lineup for their home game against the Bears. Jackson has been sidelined by an abdominal injury and was listed as questionable, but there was optimism from the team throughout the week that he’d recovered to the point that he’d be able to play again.

Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener. He was injured early in Week Two.

The Eagles are also getting cornerback Avonte Maddox back after he missed four weeks with a concussion and a neck injury. His return appears to have squeezed Sidney Jones off of the gameday roster. Jones is inactive after not appearing on the injury report this week.