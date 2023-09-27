DeSean Foster, 19, former Hammond High basketball star dies 3 years after liver transplant

DeSean Foster's positive spirit never waned, and his gentle soul never hardened, even as his liver failed, even as he lost his vision and his ability to walk, taking away the only thing he ever really wanted to do in his life -- play basketball.

Foster, 19, a former standout player at Hammond High in northwestern Indiana, died Sept. 17 as the sun was setting, after enduring more medical struggles than anyone his age should ever have to go through, said his mom, Domonique Foster.

When Foster's liver mysteriously started failing in 2020, something doctors at the time called "puzzling," he was forced to go on dialysis and the liver transplant list. When he received his new liver at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, IndyStar sat down with Foster and his mother.

They talked about how grateful they were for Foster's second chance at life, and how they wanted to thank the family whose relative had given that to him. As Foster sat inside the lobby in a wheelchair in 2020, he said he felt sad that someone had to die for him to live.

But Foster also wanted that family to know "there is going to be some good (come from it). Tell them that it ain't going to go to waste."

Foster, whose nickname was "Duke," had big dreams of one day getting back on the basketball court at Hammond, where he had played some varsity as a freshman and was a star as a sophomore.

But in 2021, just months after the transplant, Foster was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a rare autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system and causes inflammation in the nerves of the eye and the spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"This disease caused an array of health issues that affected his ability to walk and caused vision impairment," Domonique wrote on the GoFundMe page she started to help raise money for DeSean's funeral Sept. 30. "This was especially hard on him because he was one of the star basketball players for Hammond High School."

Larry Moore, Jr., called Foster the kind of kid every coach would want on his team.

"He plays very hard, very hard and is a very coachable kid," Moore said in 2020. "If you make a correction with him, he takes it and works on it. He is a very mild-mannered kid that listens, never gets in trouble in class."

While Foster's coaches and teammates didn't get to see him during his hospital stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they reunited with him after his transplant at a basketball tournament in Brownsburg in 2020.

"To actually see him and to shake his hand...when you think about what a kid is going through, a young man fighting for his life," said Moore of the reunion, "to see him walking in that locker room makes everybody smile. It was a great moment for us."

As Foster recovered from his transplant in 2020, Domonique said she was hopeful for a long, healthy life for her only son. She had plans to take him to his favorite restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings, and just talk.

"Just appreciate life because it could be gone any second," she said, "and I don't know what I would do without him."

The family is struggling to pay for funeral expenses. "We ask for help," Domonique Foster wrote, "to give him the proper homecoming he deserves."

Donate to help with funeral expenses for DeSean Foster: GoFundMe.

