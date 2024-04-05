DeSean Bishop's chance, QB Nico Iamaleava's backup and more Tennessee scrimmage takeaways

A year ago, running back DeSean Bishop drew praise from coaches in back-to-back scrimmages of Tennessee spring football practice.

But it was merely a spring storyline, where young players flash potential but then fade into the background when the season arrives.

A deep backfield and Bishop’s preseason injury kept him from making his college debut in the 2023 season.

But in this spring practice, the former Karns standout is under the microscope as UT deals with a depleted backfield and considers adding a running back from the transfer portal.

Bishop, a former two-time Mr. Football, is trying to convince coaches that he could be a reliable option if needed in the 2024 season.

“I thought he ran extremely well tonight,” coach Josh Heupel said after UT’s second intrasquad scrimmage of spring practice on Thursday night.

“Without watching the film, I’d say it was probably his best football that he has played this spring. He’s a guy coming back off of an injury that is getting more comfortable as he’s gone through the spring and so I really like what he did. Khalifa (Keith) had a good night, too.”

Dylan Sampson is the surefire starter at running back. Last season, he had 604 yards rushing, 175 yards receiving and eight touchdowns while sharing playing time with All-SEC running back Jaylen Wright and veteran Jabari Small.

But behind Sampson are inexperienced and injured running backs. Sophomore Cam Seldon suffered a shoulder injury in spring that required surgery. Freshman Peyton Lewis is out because he underwent shoulder surgery after enrolling in January.

That leaves Bishop, a redshirt freshman, and Keith, a sophomore, competing for the No. 2 spot behind Sampson, at least until Seldon returns from his injury.

Seldon's rehab schedule could determine whether UT adds a running back from the transfer portal. But in the meantime, Bishop is getting all the reps he can handle.

Here are three more takeaways from UT’s scrimmage.

Nico Iamaleava’s backup is clear

Veteran walk-on Gaston Moore entered spring practice as Nico Iamaleava’s backup quarterback. And there’s every indication that Moore will remain the No. 2 despite the arrival of freshman Jake Merklinger, a four-star signee.

“Gaston has performed really consistently throughout the course of spring ball," Heupel said. “(He’s) been a really good decision-maker and has good control in what we're doing offensively.”

Moore, a fifth-year senior, has played seven games in his UT career, completing 10 of 17 passes for 72 yards. But coaches believe he could run the offense effectively if Iamaleava was not available.

Merklinger is still learning the offense, but he’s shown steady improvement in his first spring practice.

“Jake Merklinger was more comfortable today than he was in scrimmage one – not even close,” Heupel said. “That’s just his command on the sideline and in the huddle and then controlling what's going on out there. There’s a lot of fundamental growth left for Merk that’s typical of all the young quarterbacks that come in here."

Defensive line is dominating, as expected

The defensive line continues to be a bright spot in spring, and that’s predictable. UT has built up its defensive front during Heupel’s tenure, and now at least 13 players are legitimately vying for a spot in the rotation.

Nine of the top 12 defensive linemen from last season are back, led by All-SEC edge rusher James Pearce and defensive tackle Omari Thomas.

Highly touted recruits from the 2023 class like Caleb Herring, Daevin Hobbs and Tyree Weathersby are pushing their way into the rotation, and so is Stanford transfer Jaxson Moi.

“If you want to be really good as a football team, it starts with your defensive line,” Heupel said. “It’s taken a little time to build that group up. But (we) certainly (like) just the athleticism across the entire group.”

Offensive line is going through necessary growing pains

Center Cooper Mays has been limited during much of spring. Right guard Javontez Spraggins is rehabbing an injury. And left guard is an open competition.

That’s put a lot of reps on young and inexperienced offensive linemen against a talented defensive line. But offensive line coach Glen Elarbee hopes that will help the Vols avoid repeating the depth problems they had last season.

Notably, redshirt freshman Vysen Lang, freshman William Satterwhite and freshman Max Anderson have played center while Mays is on the sideline.

VOLS TRANSFER RECEIVERS Why it matters that Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell isn't like Dont'e Thornton

Heupel said the young offensive linemen have improved throughout spring, but he acknowledged that they’ve been beaten by the more experienced defensive front.

If UT doesn’t like its options, particularly at guard, it could look into the portal after spring practice.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's our Tennessee football takeaways from spring practice scrimmage