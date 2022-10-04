Describing every SEC team with one word through Week 5

It feels like the 2022 season has barely begun, yet we’re already approaching the halfway mark.

Week 5 in SEC play saw Kentucky drop a winnable game on the road against Ole Miss, LSU come back from a three-score deficit to break the collective heart of Jordan-Hare Stadium, Texas A&M embarrassed by Mike Leach and Georgia almost suffer the upset of the season in Columbia, Missouri. There’s certainly a lot to talk about.

We’re starting to get a more complete sample size and a better idea of the strengths and deficiencies of the 14 teams in the league. You could write an entire dissertation on some of them, but often, simplicity is best.

With that in mind, here’s one word that sums up each team in the conference.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Undisciplined

We have seen a more undisciplined football team than we have been accustomed to under Nick Saban. Last year the team averaged seven penalties per game, but this year that number has increased to 8.6. That puts the Tide as the 12th most penalized team in FBS. Among the Power Five, Alabama is the 3rd most penalized team behind Virginia Tech (9.3) and Oregon (8.8).

It gets worse for Pete Golding’s unit on the road. Alabama averages 12.5 penalties per game. That is by far the most in FBS. Practices in Tuscaloosa this week probably weren’t a lot of fun for the defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Limited

Last year the offense was dynamic with KJ Jefferson, Treylon Burks, Trelon Smith, Dominique Johnson, and Raheim Sanders. This season they look very much like a one-trick pony. The team can run the football and they are limited in the passing game. Arkansas ranks at No. 104 in FBS with 186.5 YPG. They are getting close to Iowa Hawkeyes territory, which is not where you want to be.

If the Razorbacks want to achieve their goals this season, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will need to find success with getting the ball downfield. Averaging 5.6 yards per attempt as they did against Alabama isn’t going to cut it if the Hogs fall behind early as they did on Saturday.

Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Abysmal

The Auburn Tigers have the worst offense in the SEC with just 17.5 points per game. Against Power Five opponents, that number drops to 15.3 and just 14.3 in regulation. The team is giving star running back Tank Bigsby just 5.3 carries in the second half of games, with leads they should be relying on the junior running back.

Not only is Bryan Harsin forgetting about his best weapon on offense, the entire unit disappears in the second half of games. Against Power Five opponents they have scored a whopping nine points. Six of that came against Penn State. In the third and fourth quarters against Missouri and LSU, they have a combined zero points.

Florida Gators

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

One Word: Disappointing

It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Florida Gators under first-year head coach Billy Napier. However, the team reset the expectations when they defeated the then ranked No. 8 Utah Utes to begin the season. Perhaps it was fool’s gold in early September.

Since that upset victory, the Gators have dropped games against Tennessee and Kentucky, while barely surviving a scare with South Florida. The passing offense is inconsistent and the defense reminds you of last year’s team. Perhaps we should reset the expectations once again and remember they are rebuilding in the Swamp.

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Mortal

This isn’t last year’s team through five games. The Georgia Bulldogs have a more dynamic passing attack with tight end Brock Bowers leading the way but the calling card from the national championship team was the defense. However, they have looked mortal against Kent State and Missouri. Perhaps losing Dan Lanning and a slew of starters from last year’s team is the cause.

This team reloaded but are giving up a similar number of points as 2021. 10.2 PPG vs 10.8 PPG. However, both Kent State and Mizzou scored 22 points against them. Last year that happed once, in the SEC title game against Alabama. We shall see if UGA can fix a few things on defense and get back to their dominating ways.

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Limited

The Wildcats lost a key piece of the offense in Wan’Dale Robinson. He accounted for 1.445 yards of total offense and 7 touchdowns. There are a couple of options but not a player the caliber of Robinson. Not to mention the team has been without leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr, who just recently returned to the field.

They were unlucky against Ole Miss when a fumble ended their comeback against the Rebels. But when it comes to playing Georgia, Mississippi State, and Tennessee in the coming weeks, the team better find that offense.

LSU Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Improving

After the LSU Tigers and [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] lost the opening game against Florida State, plenty of questions popped up about this team. The perception being that the Seminoles were a bad team and the Tigers just dropped a game to them. However, the Bayou Bengals are much improved since that game.

They blasted Southern and New Mexico to get a couple of wins. Not to mention the comeback and fourth quarter efforts against Auburn and Mississippi State have put them firmly in the SEC West race. They get another test with Tennessee on Saturday.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Confident

If there is a team or a coach that is confident, it is Mike Leach. When he takes the podium, you better have your recorders ready for some of the wildest comments. But on the football field, the Bulldogs don’t lack any confidence and they have an offense that can strike at any time.

Last year Will Rogers and MSU blasted Auburn for 40 unanswered points after falling behind 28-3 in the second quarter. Against the Aggies last week Leach’s offense scored four second half touchdowns to put the game away. Arkansas’ defense better be ready when they roll into Stark Vegas on Saturday.

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Streaky

It is no shock that the Ole Miss Rebels have one of the top offenses in FBS, especially under the guidance of Lane Kiffin. However, they can be very streaky with Jaxson Dart under center. At least that has been how it’s looked the last couple of weeks.

Against Tulsa a couple of weeks ago, the Rebels offense raced out to a 35-17 halftime lead. Ole Miss had to hold on for dear life as they escaped with a 35-27 victory. Tulsa scored a touchdown with 14:38 left in the fourth to make it 35-27 but they couldn’t get close enough. Against Kentucky, they managed 19 first-half points but only scored on a field goal in the third for their second half offense. Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.

Missouri Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Unlucky

If there is a team that has been on the wrong side of luck this year it is Missouri. They held Auburn to 14 points in regulation two weeks ago and scored 22 on Georgia but couldn’t win either game.

Nathaniel Peat looked to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Auburn before he fumbled the ball at the one-yard line. This coming after their All-American kicker missed a chip shot. The team scored 22 on Georgia and held the lead with less than five minutes to go before the Bulldogs came through with 4:03 remaining. Just can’t catch a break.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Regressing

Looking at the South Carolina football team, they looked better last year with a graduate assistant playing quarterback than with former five-star signee Spencer Rattler. At least that is the perception for the Gamecocks.

After five games the team is 3-2 and both losses were by 14 or more points in SEC play. There is plenty of time to right the ship but this offense led by Rattler hasn’t performed anywhere near expectations.

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Onslaught

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Tennessee Vols are flexing their offensive prowess on a weekly basis. Former Air Raid quarterback Josh Heupel is now putting his own twist on the offense he learned from former offensive coordinator Mike Leach. This team is reminiscent of some Leach teams, as they have a top passing offense to go with one of the worst passing defenses in the country.

Through five weeks, the Vols have the No. 2 scoring offense in the country (48.5) just behind Ohio State (48.8). The team is led by Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, who is putting up big numbers during his second season in Knoxville. He is completing 71.7% of his passes for 1,193 yards and 8 touchdowns through four games. At this pace, Hooker will have a career-high 3,579 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Texas A&M Aggies

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

One Word: Fraudulent

Over the last couple of seasons in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies have made appearances in the preseason rankings at No. 6 in 2021 and No. 7 in 2022. Last season the Aggies finished 8-4 and No. 25 in the final poll after losing the season finale to LSU. Through five weeks, Texas A&M is already unranked after losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State.

What is even more of a head scratcher is the offense. Jimbo Fisher has been crowned as an offensive guru but his units put up less than desirable numbers. They leave a lot to be desired. The scoring offense ranks No. 105 in the country at 19.5 points per game. That is No. 13 in the SEC, just head of Auburn (17.5). Last season it was 27.3 PPG, which put them at No. 63.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

One Word: Intriguing

For the better part of the last 10 years, the Vanderbilt Commodores have been the punching bag for the rest of the SEC. They haven’t won an SEC game since 2019 when Derek Mason’s Commodores defeated Missouri 21-14 on Oct. 19. Only twice since the departure of James Franklin has the team won more than two conference games in a season.

This year they feel different than years past. They are still seeking the first conference win since that mid-October game in 2019 after starting 3-1 in nonconference play, but Vandy has my attention each Saturday.

