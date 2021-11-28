Describing the emotional roller coaster that was the 2021 Iron Bowl

How do you describe the indescribable? How do you express your thoughts when your words fall mute? After Alabama’s thrilling four-overtime, 24-22 victory over the Auburn Tigers that is where I find myself, in a state of inarticulation. I will do my best to try and help you relive the jaw-dropping moment.

Nick Saban and Alabama have had their fair share of disappointments inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. But today, a collective sigh of relief could be felt across the state of Alabama among the Crimson Tide faithful.

Bryce Young and the Alabama offense struggled to find its rhythm throughout the majority of the contest but made the plays when it counted. True freshman wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks capped off an improbable 97-yard game-tying drive with a 28-yard touchdown reception with just 24-seconds remaining in regulation.

The Tide and Tigers went blow for blow in the first three overtimes. Then, true freshman cornerback Kool-Aid Mckinstry broke up a TJ Finley pass attempt to keep the Auburn off the board and give the Tide a chance to win it with a successful 2-point conversion attempt. Bryce Young was able to connect with John Metchie to give Alabama the incredible win.

The English language is full of adjectives, but they all seem to fall short of fulling describing the epic events of this year’s Iron Bowl.

If had to put it into words, I guess I would simply say, it wasn’t easy, it wasn’t pretty, but it was completely satisfying.

