How to describe Michigan football's worst loss under Jim Harbaugh? 'A horror movie'

Free Press sports writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after Michigan football lost, 49-11, to Wisconsin on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Was this the most embarrassing loss in Jim Harbaugh’s tenure?

It was like watching a horror movie: The nervous anticipation of seeing something ghastly and disgusting. The understanding that it would get worse and grislier. The desensitization that comes from witnessing so many bad outcomes unfold in such short window of time.

It was the nadir of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure.

Michigan looked uncompetitive from the outset and collapsed in front of a national television audience.

Michigan Wolverines' Ronnie Bell, left, makes the tackle on Wisconsin's Scott Nelson, after an interception on Joe Milton (5) in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

For Wolverines fans the world over, it was downright embarrassing.

A former player cried out on Twitter. A message board that is a forum for Michigan supporters crashed temporarily. Alumni moaned as they watched a football version of a slasher flick play out in real time.

How bad was it?

The Badgers led 28-0 before Joe Milton completed a pass to one of his own teammates.

Milton’s first two throws resulted in interceptions, as the bad mojo from the Wolverines' losses to Michigan State and Indiana continued during a cold night in Ann Arbor. From there, Michigan’s defense leaked like a sieve.

The Badgers knocked the Wolverines’ depleted front seven back repeatedly, picking up yards in chunks.

By halftime, Wisconsin led by four touchdowns.

Sound familiar?

It should. The Badgers held the same advantage at the same point against Michigan last season.

“We were outplayed, outprepared and outcoached,” Harbaugh said after that game, which was a loss.

But this, somehow, was worse. It was a four-hour indictment on Michigan football in Year 6 of Harbaugh’s tenure.

And yes, it was shameful.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara scrambles in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium, Nov. 14, 2020.

When can Michigan expect superior quarterback play?

When Jim Harbaugh arrived in December 2014, he was hailed as a quarterback whisperer. Former No. 1 draft pick Andrew Luck apprenticed under Harbaugh at Stanford. Colin Kaepernick transformed into a weapon in Harbaugh’s second season with the San Francisco 49ers.

But at no point during Harbaugh’s tenure has Michigan featured a championship-level quarterback.

There was hope Joe Milton could emerge as that kind of player.

But so far, he has commanded a listless offense saddled by its own mistakes.

On Saturday, Milton didn’t record a completion until five minutes had expired in the second quarter.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) takes the snap in the first quarter against Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Nov. 14, 2020.

By that point, the Wolverines were down 28-0 and any hope for a victory had evaporated into the frigid air.

As Milton struggled, Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz played efficiently. Mertz has the potential to be the transcendent quarterback Michigan hasn’t had since Harbaugh returned to his alma mater, which had to be a bitter realization for the Wolverines during a night when they were outmatched at multiple positions.

Milton, on the other hand, continues to show deficiencies in areas that were concerns before he was elevated to the starting role and became the recipient of tremendous hype.

His accuracy remains dodgy, with misses of wide-open receivers on multiple occasions. He lacks touch at times, as evidenced by his first pass Saturday, which caromed off tight end Nick Eubanks and ended up in the hands of Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson. His ability to survey the field is also suspect, as a pair of befuddling interceptions in the last two games would illustrate.

After completing only nine of 19 attempts for 98 yards, he was replaced by Cade McNamara, who promptly led the Wolverines to their first touchdown, in the third quarter.

If Milton gets another shot, he may improve over the course of the season and position himself to lead the offense in 2021. But right now, he’s just the latest Michigan quarterback to have disappointed under Harbaugh.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches as his team warms up before the game vs. Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Nov. 14, 2020.

Has Jim Harbaugh exhausted his goodwill at Michigan?

For years, Jim Harbaugh was given the benefit of the doubt. So many excused the annual losses to Ohio State, the poor record against top-10 teams and the string of defeats when Michigan has been a rare underdog.

Harbaugh was a Michigan Man, after all. Plus, he had all that success with Stanford and the 49ers. Surely, it would all come together and the Wolverines would get over the hump.

But now, patience has been exhausted.

The Wolverines are a program in regression during Harbaugh’s sixth season in Ann Arbor. Saturday's humiliating defeat was just the latest blow. Michigan is 10-9 in its last 19 games and the Wolverines now appear outclassed when they face quality opponents.

The goodwill that cushioned Harbaugh for so long has eroded, and it’s uncertain if he can regain it anytime soon.

