Deschamps won't say whether Mbappé will face Poland at Euros

France's Kylian Mbappe warms up with a protective mask after breaking his nose before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium.

France captain Kylian Mbappé is making progress in his recovery from a nose fracture but coach Didier Deschamps would not promise that he will play again in the final Euro 2024 group match against Poland on Tuesday.

Mbappe suffered the injury in the first match Euro match against Austria on Monday which France won 1-0, and was an unused substitute on Friday in the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands.

"Will he start against Poland? You will find out in due course," French RMC radio on Sunday quoted Deschamps as saying.

Deschamps said that the swelling was getting better every day and that "everything is going in the right direction."

Deschamps said Mbappé would further get used to a protective face mask which affects his vision. The forward played in a test match for the reserves from Friday's game against a youth team from the city of Paderborn where France have their Euro base camp.

Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni said on Sunday that Mbappé would prefer to play without the mask but that "the doctor is giving him no chance" to do so.

Tchouaméni added that an Mbappé return on Tuesday against Poland "would give us a lot."

Les Bleus have been named top title favourites but are yet to score a goal of their own as that against Austria was an own goal.

They are second on goal difference behind the Dutch who play Austria, who are one point back in third, in their last game. Bottom side Poland are eliminated after two defeats.