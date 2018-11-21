Neymar & Mbappe injury fears played down ahead of crunch PSG vs Liverpool clash

Paris Saint-Germain have received a boost with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's injuries not believed to be as bad as first feared.

The Ligue 1 giants were left sweating on the fitness of the star duo after both men were forced off during the recent international break.

Neymar was taken off with a suspected groin problem just minutes into Brazil's clash with Cameroon, while Mbappe sustained a shoulder knock against Uruguay.

PSG have a tough run of games coming up including a crunch Champions League tie with Liverpool on November 28.

However, positive updates have been issued on both Neymar and Mbappe, much to PSG's relief.

Neymar took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday to write: "Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing a good recovery, I think it was nothing serious."

While France boss Didier Deschamps also played down the severity of the shoulder problem picked by Mbappe.

"He had a shoulder pain after his fall and he has to take exams on Wednesday morning," Deschamps told a news conference.

"But there is no particular concern.

"There was a shock, a pain, but I do not think there was any twisting or tear."

PSG's clash with Liverpool will be pivotal in deciding who will reach the knockout stages of the Champions League from Group C.

Napoli and Liverpool are currently first and second respectively on six points, while PSG are third on five points with just two group stage matches left.

PSG have a league clash to deal with first, though, with Toulouse the visitors to the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's men are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Lille at the top of the Ligue 1 table, having won 13 from 13.