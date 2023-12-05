DeSantis setting aside $1 million for possible legal fight over FSU football playoff snub

The fallout from Florida State football's snub from the College Football Playoffs took another turn this week.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is asking lawmakers to set aside $1 million for any lawsuits revolving around FSU's snub from the CFP, despite going undefeated and winning the ACC Championship.

The Seminoles went 13-0 but were left out for two 1-loss teams in Texas and Alabama, following a season-ending injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis.

"We're setting aside a million dollars for any litigation expenses that may come as a result of this really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoffs to exclude an undefeated team who won a big Power 5 conference championship," DeSantis said as he rolled out his recommended state budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday. His proposal goes to the state's Legislature, which starts its annual 60-day session next month.

DeSantis' comments come one day after former President Donald Trump called him out on his own social media platform, Truth Social. In the post, he said FSU was "treated very badly by the committee" and blasted DeSantis.

"Florida State was treated very badly by the 'committee.' They became the first Power Five team to be left out of the College Football Playoffs," Trump posted. "Really bad lobbying effort. ... Let's blame DeSantimonious!!!"

DeSantis also responded to the comments from Trump during an appearance in Southwest Florida, noting that the ex-president "wants to blame me" for FSU's predicament.

