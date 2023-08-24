DeSantis said he’d back a convicted, nominated Trump. (But not quickly enough for Trump)

Republican candidates were asked on Wednesday night during the primary debate to raise their hands if they would support former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee and is also convicted in a court of law for the current charges against him.

Governor Ron DeSantis raised his hand to indicate that he would. But first, DeSantis looked around the stage, appearing to wait until multiple candidates raised their hands before he raised his own.

Trump’s team commented on the Florida governor’s hesitation and called his delayed hand raise “pathetic” in a social media post on X.

All candidates raised their hands saying they would support Trump, except Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie.