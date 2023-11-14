DeSantis praises Kemi Badenoch's fight against 'outlandish ideology'

Kemi Badenoch said she is making progress with the US government on broader trade talks - Twitter

Ron DeSantis has praised Kemi Badenoch for helping to fight “outlandish ideology” and ensure society is governed by “sound principles”.

The Business and Trade Secretary visited Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday to finalise a trade deal between the UK and the sunshine state.

Before signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Mr DeSantis praised the Conservative MP for protecting institutions against “ideological joy rides”.

“The Secretary and I have also done work in our own spheres on making sure that our institutions and our society are governed by sound principles and not some of the outlandish ideology that we’re seeing,” the Florida governor told a press conference.

“We’re seeing some of this and in some of these college campuses and other parts of this country in relation to the Hamas attacks on Israel, and you kind of just shake your head when you see some of them out there doing what they’re doing, burning American flags, taking American flags down.”

Mr DeSantis said he and Mrs Badenoch had “worked really hard to found our institutions and ground them on really sound enduring principles and not go on ideological joy rides like we’ve seen in some other parts of the country.

Kemi Badenoch said Brexit and the decision to take back control of trade policies had resonated with the US - Executive Office of the Governor

“And I think it’s something that’s really significant because ultimately, the institutions get captured by ideology. They’re just not going to be dependable for our society’s advancement.”

Mrs Badenoch said Brexit and the decision to “take back control of our trading policy is something that I know resonated with a lot of Americans”, adding: “it’s that freedom that underpins that depends upon the deal which we are signing today.”

Mr DeSantis, who has long positioned himself as the presidential candidate determined to quash “woke ideology”, praised Mrs Badenoch for her “war on woke” when he visited the UK in April.

He told The Sunday Telegraph that during their meeting the Saffron Walden MP had “complimented what we are doing in Florida”, and commended “her efforts to make sure that this is not corrupting British society”.

‘Conservative fighters on a mission’

Mr DeSantis’ staff also tweeted a picture of the two politicians meeting, claiming they were “two great conservative fighters on a mission”.

The UK-Florida trade pact is designed to make it easier, quicker and cheaper for each other’s firms to do business, focusing on space, financial technology, artificial intelligence and legal services.

Trade between the UK and Florida is worth more than £5 billion a year, but could expand under the new memorandum.

It is the seventh such deal between Britain and US states. The UK remains in negotiations with several other states including Texas, New York, California, Colorado and Illinois.

Mrs Badenoch was making progress in talks with the US federal government on a broader trade agreement.