DeSantis CFP suit attempt is 'peak unseriousness'
Jeff Johnson calls Ron DeSantis' attempted lawsuit of the College Football Playoff committee for omitting Florida State "peak unseriousness."
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
The Dawgs have been forgotten in the moment. But they'll be back with a vengeance again next year.
Greenlaw, meanwhile, said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies, while Kyle Shanahan just wants to move on.
Scott Pianowski examines the receiver matchups in Weeks 15-17 to help you get ready for the fantasy playoffs.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
Jorge Martin uncovers the 10 most valuable backup running backs who should be rostered ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
It makes sense Wilson would be leery and frustrated, but his long-term NFL future is at stake. Also, San Francisco looks scary, Jacksonville looks regretful, and Cleveland looks maxed out.
"I'm just there to support," the pop superstar told Time Magazine in her Person of the Year interview.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri breaks down some key matchups at the three money positions that fantasy managers should be aware of.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
It's another jam packed episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' with the L.A. Chargers running back and Matt Harmon. The two recap the Chargers riveting (hint of sarcasm) 6-0 win over the New England Patriots, discuss the MVP race and provide their top four RBs for the fantasy postseason.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
If FSU is so unimpressive without its starting quarterback, then how are the Seminoles ranked fifth — ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon?
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Renee Miller drills down into some players who could contribute for fantasy after injuries struck before the biggest games of the year.
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.
Bronny James, who experienced cardiac arrest during a workout this summer, could play as soon as Sunday afternoon for the Trojans.