Des Moines Sports Director Scott Reister talks top new release book “Baseball Spy”

Longtime Des Moines sports director, Scott Reister joined Nick Couzin on FOX 18 Sports Sunday to talk about his new top release book on Amazon “Baseball Spy.”

It’s part of a three-book series with “Football Spy” coming out next summer.

A great read for kids.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.