Des Moines Roosevelt football hopes to do more than just compete in 2023

Des Moines Roosevelt football coach Jared Barnett didn’t sugarcoat their season in 2022, they underachieved with their 3-6 record.

However, there’s a large source of optimism growing within the Roughriders’ program with a massive senior class, an experienced quarterback room and an improved front seven.

Whereas in previous seasons, Des Moines Roosevelt’s goals under previous regimes would be to beat the other local DMPS programs and just compete against the rest, Barnett, entering his third year at the helm, has outlined bigger expectations.

More: Introducing the top 25 Iowa high school football recruits in the 2025 class

“The goal has always been to go out and compete," Barnett said. "To go beat the other DMPS schools, but then when we play other teams, (it's just) 'Let's go compete.' I don't believe in that, we're a better football team than that.”

“We're not there anymore. We're way past that because we've competed the last two years, but it's time to stop competing. It's time to go win the football games.”

Senior-heavy roster for Des Moines Roosevelt football

Des Moines Roosevelt has 26 seniors on the roster this season, with about half of them expecting to start and the rest likely to play many snaps in 2023. The leadership they are bringing to the team is something Barnett believes he has not had in his previous two seasons with the Roughriders, and not in the last 10 years throughout the program.

“To have these guys since they were sophomores, juniors and now seniors, they really are a true extension of our coaching staff,” Barnett said. ”We don't have to worry so much about the discipline piece, the attendance piece, guys watching video, guys knowing the playbooks and different things like that because our older guys are continuing to enforce this just like we are.”

More: Ranking the top 50 Iowa high school football recruiting prospects in the 2024 class

One place the senior leadership will need to shine for Des Moines Roosevelt to take a step forward is at quarterback, where there is an ongoing battle between JeCari Patton and Brady Palmer. Dominic Wade graduated after throwing for 1505 yards and touchdowns, leaving a big void to fill.

Barnett says he hopes to make a decision between the two sometime leading up to their Week 1 matchup on Friday, Aug. 25. Whoever it is, Barnett says it will be whoever can be the most efficient player. Either quarterback will have several wide receivers to throw to despite losing their top three receiving leaders, including tight end George Williams, who is a freshman now at the University of South Dakota. Barnett still sees several guys who could emerge at wide receiver to help the new quarterback.

Patton transfers in from Des Moines East, throwing 1404 yards and 12 touchdowns. What’s enticing about Patton is his arm talent and ability to escape the pocket and make improvised plays with the ball in his hands.

More: Elijah Porter was a star for Ankeny Centennial football in 2022. His 2023 season could be better

“He is about as natural of a quarterback as it gets,” Barnett said. “When he's in the pocket, drops back and he lets the ball go, just watching him throw, watching his form, he is a next-level type of quarterback just because of his throwing ability alone.”

Palmer, on the other hand, the coaching staff loves because he has been with the program for the entirety of their tenure. He understands the offense better than anyone and has made strides in his play.

“He's made huge improvements on his throwing ability, his delivery of the ball and things like that,” Barnett said. “He is also a really athletic kid. He's one of those kids where if he doesn't start at quarterback for us this year, he'll start at linebacker for us.”

On the defensive side, the coaching staff is excited about their front seven. Despite losing a couple key contributors, Barnett believes he has much more depth than last season.

Des Moines Roosevelt is looking to improve on last season's 3-6 record last season. Note: photo is from the 2020 season

“I'd even go out on a limb and say they're probably two times better today than they were a month ago,” Barnett said. “Just a continuous improvement on those guys.”

It’ll start up front at defensive tackle with Gerald Hill for the Roughriders, who Barnett says was fantastic last year, but has somehow found another gear for his senior season. That'll be important against fellow Des Moines schools, who predicate themselves on running the football.

More: What we learned from the first week of Iowa high school football practice

“He is night and day from where he was last year, which is awesome for us because he was still a really good defensive lineman last year,” Barnett said.

However, Henry Claypool at linebacker may be the standout. Moving around to different positions throughout his career, Des Moines Roosevelt has moved him to a stand-up linebacker role to rush the passer. Racking up 34 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss last season, Barnett expects a lot more from his senior in 2023.

“He's put on a little bit more weight, he got a little bit stronger, a little bit more physical,” Barnett said. “He's a fast guy off the edge, so we moved him down to one of our stand-up linebacker positions. He is going to make a huge impact.”

The Roughriders open their season at home against Des Moines Lincoln, where they’ll look up to the senior class to open their season strong.

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him atEmckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Roosevelt football hopes seniors push them to new heights