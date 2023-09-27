The Des Moines Register's top 10 offensive linemen in Iowa high school football

Year in and year out, it seems we are back in the same position we always are in talking about great offensive linemen in the state of Iowa. Heck, most colleges in the state build the entirety of their offensive around the big bodies high schools continue to produce each year.

The 2023 season is no exception, with all of our current top 10 offensive linemen earning a spot in the top half of our preseason top 100. They're all continuing to live up to their offseason hype, too.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia

Senior. Let’s start with the crown jewel of Iowa recruiting currently, the four-star offensive tackle is living up to his billing. Holding offers from Alabama, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska and many others, he has helped the Panthers rush for 1,665 yards in their 4-1 start.

Nick Brooks, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Junior. The recent Iowa commit is a big part of everything the Cougars do. His biggest feat is helping his quarterback, Vincent Gianforte, throw for 1,306 yards, 15 touchdowns and only one interception.

Cody Fox, East Buchanan

Senior. Fox is a pretty dominant defensive lineman too, racking up 27.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks so far in 2023. However, the Iowa commit’s four-star rating comes from his work on the other side of the ball, helping his team rush for 1,226 yards this season.

Parker Getter, Glenwood

Senior. No. 39 in our preseason top 100, Getter is at the frontline of everything the Rams like to do. He’s spearheading an offense that has produced 891 passing yards and 709 rushing yards in their 3-2 start.

Jake Peters, Cedar Falls

Senior. One of two players from Cedar Falls’ offensive line to make our top 10, the Nebraska commit has helped the Tigers amass 1,010 rushing yards and 469 passing yards in their 3-2 start.

Kyle Rakers, Dowling Catholic

Senior. Ra’Shawd Davis is one of the state’s best rushers right now, but he credits his offensive line and Kansas State commit Rakers for his success. Rakers has helped Davis rack up 675 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground through five games.

Jonah Reiling, Lisbon

Senior. The North Dakota commit is a massive part of why Lisbon is off to a 5-0 start. Their offense is currently averaging 41 points per game as he leads the way, including 1,112 rushing yards and 499 passing yards.

Will Stobbe, Waukee

Senior. Waukee is off to a great start this year, much to do with Stobbe’s play in the trenches. Their offense is averaging 29 points per game. Overall the Warriors have put up 701 passing yards and 969 rushing yards in the team’s 4-1 start.

Parker Thomas, Sheldon

​​Senior. Holding offers from Army and Northern Iowa, Thomas is one of the state’s best-kept secrets. The team has rushed for 781 yards behind him on their way to a 3-2 record to begin the year.

Will Tompkins, Cedar Falls

Junior. The second Cedar Falls player to make this list, he ranked at No. 32 in our preseason top 100 for good reason. Tompkins continues to grow, listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, and anchors a stout offensive line alongside Peters.Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23.

