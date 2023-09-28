Here is the Des Moines Register's midseason Super 10 rankings for Iowa high school football

Before the first week of the season, the Des Moines Register released its Super 10, a list of the top teams – regardless of class – in the state.

We’ve updated that list after five weeks of the Iowa high school football season, and there has been a lot of shakeup (to say the least) in the standings.

This list includes several of the top teams in their respective classes and is based on the team’s overall record, margin of victory, rankings of opponents in losses, outlook for the remainder of the season and several other factors.

Here are the Register’s midseason Super 10 rankings.

1. Dowling Catholic

Record: 5-0

Current ranking: No. 1 (Class 5A)

Off to a 5-0 start, which includes wins against two other teams included on this list. The Maroons have outscored opponents 168-52 and the defense has shut out two teams. Ra’Shawd Davis has been unstoppable, establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the state.

2. Southeast Polk

Record: 5-0

Current ranking: No. 2 (Class 5A)

The reigning (back-to-back) state champions continue their success from the last two seasons, with a 5-0 record through the first half of the year. Connor Moberly is one of the top quarterbacks in Class 5A and Southeast Polk’s defense has made its case to be considered one of the top units, as well.

3. Bettendorf

Record: 5-0

Current ranking: No. 3 (Class 5A)

The Bulldogs have not-so-quietly put together a 5-0 record, thanks to strong offensive and defensive lines. Bettendorf has a four-headed monster on the ground in Jacob Whipple, Charlie Zimmerman, Gavin Barta and Will Taylor, while Jake Schultz takes the lead in the receiving game.

4. ADM

Record: 4-1

Current ranking: No. 1 (Class 4A)

The Tigers seemed unbeatable with Brevin Doll and Aiden Flora, but then Doll, an Iowa commit, suffered a season-ending injury. But ADM hasn’t missed a beat, as Flora has compiled 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and 678 yards and nine touchdowns in the air.

5. Waukee

Record: 4-1

Current ranking: No. 4 (Class 5A)

The Warriors' only loss was against crosstown rival Waukee Northwest, and it was by only three points. Grant Gammell has rushed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns, and several different receivers have recorded over 700 yards and seven more touchdowns.

6. Williamsburg

Record: 5-0

Current ranking: No. 1 (Class 3A)

It’s been an all-around team effort to put together Williamsburg’s 5-0 record, which includes wins over West Branch and Xavier. Kellen Cockrell has thrown for 846 yards and 19 touchdowns, while do-it-all defender Rayce Heitman has stepped up big time. That doesn’t even account for the contributions of Iowa commit Derek Weisskopf.

7. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 3-2

Current ranking: No. 5 (Class 5A)

Centennial’s two losses have been decided by three points or less, and the Jaguars' biggest test will come against Dowling on Friday. Trenton Smith has completed 71.1% of his passes for 924 yards and 15 touchdowns, Centennial has a pair of high-level running backs, and there are eight defenders with 15 or more tackles.

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 3-2

Current ranking: No. 7 (Class 5A)

The Cougars have bounced back well after dropping the first two games of the season, outscoring opponents 140-41 in the last three games. Quarterback Vincenzo Gianforte is one of the top quarterbacks in 5A, and it helps that Kennedy’s offensive line is among the best in the state.

9. Central Lyon-George/Little Rock

Record: 5-0

Current ranking: No. 1 (Class 2A)

Despite graduating Zach Lutmer, the Lions remain on top in 2A. Reece Vander Zee has slotted into the quarterback (and running back and defender) role well, Graham Eben is another solid all-around athlete, and if opponents shut those two down, there are plenty more contributors at Central Lyon.

10. Pleasant Valley

Record: 4-1

Current ranking: No. 6 (Class 5A)

The Spartans lost to Bettendorf in the season opener but have gone 4-0 since, including wins against Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Prairie. Six players have rushed for over 100 yards, including 459 from Tyge Lyon. There are 11 defensive players in the double-digits in tackles.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: The Register's Iowa high school football midseason Super 10 rankings