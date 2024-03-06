Des Moines Register's 2024 All-Iowa boys and girls bowling teams
The Des Moines Register annually selects the state’s top high school bowlers for the All-Iowa team. First-team selections and honorable-mention picks are made for both boys and girls.
Here is a look at this year’s honorees.
Boys
First Team
Aiden Cowan, Marshalltown: Class 3A state champion
Kendall Bell, Council Bluffs Jefferson: Class 2A state champion
Vann Lessig, Vinton-Shellsburg: Class 1A state champion
Rush Steen, Waterloo West: Class 3A state runner-up
Jake Fink, Denison-Schleswig: Class 2A state runner-up
Noah White, Charles City: Class 1A state runner-up
Honorable Mention
Malcolm Clark, Monticello
Reid Jackson, Waukee
Sam Kock, Waukee
Cole Pekny, St. Albert
Jacob Shaffer, Marion
Blake Shepherd, Clinton
Girls
First Team
Rileigh Schillinger, Des Moines East: Class 3A state champion
Jaelynn Ketterer, Keokuk: Class 2A state champion
Kylee Kirchner, Vinton-Shellsburg: Class 1A state champion
Kendra Schwarting, Iowa City High: Class 3A state runner-up
Brianna Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig: Class 2A state runner-up
Molly Bramble, Louisa-Muscatine: Class 1A state runner-up
Honorable Mention
Georgie Bohnet, St. Albert
Bailey Gill, LeMars
Kylee Greenwood, Davenport North
Olivia Moughler, Ottumwa
Rylee Pulliam, Clarinda
Sophia Rule, Keokuk
Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: The Register's 2024 All-Iowa boys and girls bowling teams