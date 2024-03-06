Des Moines Register's 2024 All-Iowa boys and girls bowling teams

The Des Moines Register annually selects the state’s top high school bowlers for the All-Iowa team. First-team selections and honorable-mention picks are made for both boys and girls.

Here is a look at this year’s honorees.

Boys

Marshalltown's Aiden Cowan poses with the bracket and trophy after winning the Class 3A Iowa individual state bowling championship.

First Team

Aiden Cowan, Marshalltown: Class 3A state champion

Kendall Bell, Council Bluffs Jefferson: Class 2A state champion

Vann Lessig, Vinton-Shellsburg: Class 1A state champion

Rush Steen, Waterloo West: Class 3A state runner-up

Jake Fink, Denison-Schleswig: Class 2A state runner-up

Noah White, Charles City: Class 1A state runner-up

Council Bluffs Jefferson's Kendall Bell poses with the bracket and trophy after winning the Class 2A Iowa individual state bowling championship.

Honorable Mention

Malcolm Clark, Monticello

Reid Jackson, Waukee

Sam Kock, Waukee

Cole Pekny, St. Albert

Jacob Shaffer, Marion

Blake Shepherd, Clinton

Vinton-Shellsburg's Vann Lessig poses with the bracket and trophy after winning the Class 1A Iowa individual state bowling championship

Girls

First Team

Des Moines East's Rileigh Schillinger poses with the bracket after winning the Class 3A Iowa individual state bowling championship.

Rileigh Schillinger, Des Moines East: Class 3A state champion

Jaelynn Ketterer, Keokuk: Class 2A state champion

Kylee Kirchner, Vinton-Shellsburg: Class 1A state champion

Kendra Schwarting, Iowa City High: Class 3A state runner-up

Brianna Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig: Class 2A state runner-up

Molly Bramble, Louisa-Muscatine: Class 1A state runner-up

Keokuk's Jaelynn Ketterer poses for a photo. Ketterer won the Class 2A individual state championship.

Honorable Mention

Georgie Bohnet, St. Albert

Bailey Gill, LeMars

Kylee Greenwood, Davenport North

Olivia Moughler, Ottumwa

Rylee Pulliam, Clarinda

Sophia Rule, Keokuk

Vinton-Shellsburg's Kylee Kirchner poses with the trophy after winning the Class 1A Iowa individual state bowling championship.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: The Register's 2024 All-Iowa boys and girls bowling teams