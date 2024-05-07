Des Moines Lincoln edges C-M girls in non-conference contest

May 6—COLFAX — Charlotte Donahue lost her ball on the very first hole of the Tigerhawks' head-to-head dual against Des Moines Lincoln.

That didn't stop the Colfax-Mingo senior from earning medalist honors at the par 36 Colfax Country Club on April 29.

Donahue shot a 54 and sophomore teammate Lily Brenner was the runner-up with a 57, but the C-M girls golf team lost to the Railsplitters by a single stroke.

Charlotte Donahue

Des Moines Lincoln drove home with a victory after shooting a 245. The visitors put three in the top five and five in the first nine positions.

Colfax-Mingo carded a 246 after placing its other three golfers in the 6-8-10 spots on the leaderboard.

Lillie Jones was sixth overall with a 64, while Emily Dyer had the final counting score with a 71. Chloe Clements turned in a non-counting 79.

Tigerhawks finish fourth in road quadrangular

OSKALOOSA — Without Donahue in the lineup, the Tigerhawks finished fourth in a road quadrangular on April 30.

Colfax-Mingo got a 56 from Brenner, but the Tigerhawks shot 270 as a team. Sigourney and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont both shot 220s at the top, while Montezuma was third with a 233.

Lillie Jones

Dyer (65), Jones (69) and Clements (80) had the other three counting scores.

EBF's Tessa Brink was the meet medalist with a 45, while Lana Thomas of Sigourney also shot a 45 as the runner-up medalist.