Des Moines becomes skate city as the Dew Tour descends

Des Moines is officially skate city this weekend as athletes from across the globe travel here for the Dew Tour.

Why it matters: This is the first time skateboarding will be in the Olympics, and Des Moines gets to be a part of that history since the Dew Tour is the only U.S. qualifying event.

The state of play: It could draw up to $4 million in tourism as restaurants, hotels and stores say they're seeing an uptick in traffic, according to the Register.

And if you're looking for tickets ... good luck. We recommend grabbing a blanket and seeing if you can snag a viewing spot outside the park.

Meet some of the skaters:

Felipe Gustavo skates in Los Angeles in February. Photo by Paulo Macedo for Red Bull Content Pool

Felipe Gustavo, an L.A.-based skateboarder, wants to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics on behalf of Brazil.

He catapulted to fame when, at 16, his father sold his car so they could travel to Tampa AM — a skateboarding contest he won, launching him to "national folklore" back in Brazil.

He got into town Friday, but this week's rain has kept him and the other athletes from getting out or getting much practice in, he told Linh.

"It's a pretty big event, so like, the more practice we can get, the better," Gustavo said. "But I'm feeling pretty good. Everything should work out."

You can watch him starting Friday at the men's qualifiers. (And watch him practice here.)

Sky Brown in Des Moines. Screenshot via Instagram

Sky Brown, a 13-year-old phenom is expected to be the youngest British Olympian of all time.

You can watch her starting Friday in the Women's Park competition.

Zion Wright outside Aimee in the East Village. Screenshot via Instagram

Zion Wright is officially competing in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

You can see him starting Friday at the men's qualifying event.

Catch the full schedule for this weekend.

