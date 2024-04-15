Des Buckingham: Oxford United manager optimistic for a strong league finish

Oxford United have a three-point gap to seventh-placed Blackpool with just three games remaining [Getty Images]

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham says he is encouraged by the "clear understanding" growing between himself and his players.

The U's won impressively on Saturday, beating promotion hopefuls Peterborough United 5-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

The win gives them a three-point gap to seventh-placed Blackpool with just three games remaining.

"We're starting to put ourselves in a strong position," Buckingham told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's some of the best football we have played since I've been here, there's a real understanding between everyone about how we want to play and what we want to do.

"We need to make sure that we can continue this for the remaining games."

Goals from Mark Harris, Josh Murphy, Billy Bodin and two from Ruben Rodrigues against Peterborough gave the U's their biggest win of the 2023-24 league season. It was also the third league game in a row in which they had scored four or more goals.

United have been in League One since the 2016-17 season and were last in the second tier of English football in the 1998-99 season when they were relegated after finishing 23rd.

Their remaining fixtures include tough home games against play-off hopefuls Lincoln City and Stevenage, eighth and ninth respectively, before an away trip to Exeter City, who are 12th.

The League One play-offs get under way on Friday, 3 May, with the final at Wembley on Saturday, 18 May.