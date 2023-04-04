Deryc Plazz is planning to check out Rutgers football for the Spring Game

Highly-regarded offensive tackle prospect Deryc Plazz will be visiting Rutgers football at the end of the month. Plazz announced his upcoming visits which includes checking out the Scarlet Knights for their annual Spring Game on April 29.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Plazz has fantastic size and film from last fall for Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville, FL). He is a three-star recruit and ranked the No. 121 player in Florida and the No. 75 offensive tackle in the nation according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Earlier in April, Plazz was offered by Florida State.

Plazz will be taking an official visit to North Carolina State on June 23.

He announced his spring plans, including the late April visit to Rutgers, on his social media:

He also is planning trips to Wake Forest, Duke and Pittsburgh.

Florida has become a priority for Rutgers since the return of head coach Greg Schiano with Plazz representing another significant push to land talent from the state.

Last season, Rutgers football had six commits from Florida, highlighted by talented players such as three-star running back Jason Benjamin (offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Purdue and Tulane among others), three-star defensive back Bo Mascoe (offers from Boston College, Iowa and Iowa State among others) and three-star linebacker Abram Wright (offers from Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina State among others).

