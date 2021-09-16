Chargers safety Derwin James played all 55 defensive snaps Sunday in his return from a knee injury that kept him from playing in 2020. But he came out of his first game since Dec. 29, 2019, with a toe injury.

James, who had eight tackles and a pass breakup against Washington, did not practice Wednesday but returned to a full practice Thursday.

The news wasn’t as good for the team’s other starting safety as Nasir Adderley (groin) remained out of practice.

“It’s still early in the week and we’re evaluating Nas [Adderley] as well,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. “There are some other guys who have had some nicks and bruises. We just have to continue to roll with how the practice flows. If those guys aren’t practicing, we just have to have the next man up. It’s still early. Things can change moving forward. We’re just going to be ready to go.”

The Chargers’ other changes to their practice report were: Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (knee) returned to a limited practice after missing Wednesday; the Chargers added kicker Tristan Vizcaino with an illness, listing him as limited; and defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) was upgraded to a full practice after being limited a day earlier.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin/back), cornerback Chris Harris (shoulder) and defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf) remained out a second consecutive day.

Derwin James returns to full practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk