Derwin James will return when healthy

Chargers safety Derwin James worked out before Monday night’s game at Azteca Stadium, another sign of progress for the All-Pro.

With the Chargers at 4-7 and behind seven teams in the AFC wild-card standings, it is worth asking whether the team should shut down James for the season. And so someone did ask coach Anthony Lynn just that Tuesday.

“If we got healthy players as good as DJ, if he can play, he’s gonna play,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “. . .We’re not tanking, guys. We’re 4-7. Last time I checked, we have five games left.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A report earlier this month indicated the Chargers targeted their Dec. 1 game against the Broncos for James’ return.

James underwent surgery on his right foot Aug. 22 and has yet to play this season.

James, a first-round choice in 2018, earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. He injured his foot on an interception in a joint practice against the Saints.

James originally had the stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal heading into his sophomore season at Florida State.

The Chargers last week designated safety Adrian Phillips to return from injured reserve.