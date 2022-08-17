Derwin James reportedly inks Chargers extension that makes him highest-paid safety in NFL history

Derwin James is getting paid and making history.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, James and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The deal is reportedly worth $76.4 million and will pay James over $19 million a year.

Derwin James and the Chargers have agreed on a massive 4-year $76.4M extension, which averages $19.133M a year and resets the safety market. This deal makes James the highest paid safety in NFL history, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2022

James, 26, was selected by the Chargers with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He's a two-time First Team All-Pro, and a two-time Pro Bowler. He'd been sitting out practices at training camp — he missed his 14th on Tuesday — until he had a new contract.

The prolonged contract talks didn't dull his shine for head coach Brandon Staley. On Tuesday, Staley had nothing but glowing words to say about James.

“I don’t look at Derwin as a safety,” Staley said via the Los Angeles Times. “I look at Derwin as an impact player. If you were just looking at him as a safety, that wouldn’t be doing Derwin justice. For me, I look at him as a defensive back.”

Now with a new contract, it's likely we'll see James back at practice soon.