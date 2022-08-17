  • Oops!
Derwin James reportedly inks Chargers extension that makes him highest-paid safety in NFL history

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
Derwin James is getting paid and making history.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, James and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The deal is reportedly worth $76.4 million and will pay James over $19 million a year.

James, 26, was selected by the Chargers with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He's a two-time First Team All-Pro, and a two-time Pro Bowler. He'd been sitting out practices at training camp — he missed his 14th on Tuesday — until he had a new contract.

The prolonged contract talks didn't dull his shine for head coach Brandon Staley. On Tuesday, Staley had nothing but glowing words to say about James.

“I don’t look at Derwin as a safety,” Staley said via the Los Angeles Times. “I look at Derwin as an impact player. If you were just looking at him as a safety, that wouldn’t be doing Derwin justice. For me, I look at him as a defensive back.”

Now with a new contract, it's likely we'll see James back at practice soon.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Derwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
With Derwin James' reported contract extension with the Chargers, he'll be the highest-paid safety in NFL history. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

