Most of the first half of Sunday’s game was a mess for the Chargers, but they were able to end the second quarter on a high note.

Safety Derwin James made an athletic diving interception of a pass by Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and the Chargers took possession of the ball in Broncos territory. Quarterback Justin Herbert hit wide receiver Keenan Allen on back-to-back plays to pick up 32 yards and then found running back Austin Ekeler for a 12-yard touchdown that cut the Denver lead to 14-7 just before halftime.

Lock is playing because of another play involving James. He hit Teddy Bridgewater as Bridgewater delivered a pass in the first quarter and the quarterback went to the bench with a lower right leg injury. Bridgewater went to the locker room and was called questionable to return before rejoining the team on the sideline, but Lock played out the half under center.

The Chargers were down 14-0 after running six offensive plays that netted 16 yards and then saw their third possession end when they failed to convert a fourth down at the Broncos’ 35-yard-line. They remained in the game because the defense forced a quick punt and the Lock interception, however, and the Broncos can’t feel too confident about their offensive capabilities as long as Bridgewater remains out of the game.

Derwin James picks off Drew Lock, Chargers cut Broncos lead to 14-7 before half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk