Derwin James' pick-six of Jimmy Garoppolo hypes up LeBron James

LeBron was hyped by Derwin James' pick-six of Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's not often that an interception thrown by a quarterback in a preseason practice grabs the attention of arguably the biggest athlete on the face of the planet.

NBA superstar LeBron James had his eye on the joint practice between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers on Friday afternoon.

Something about them JAMES boys!! Happy to see you back healthy again and doing what you do best DJ!! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 https://t.co/uIZnZ9hoiY — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 20, 2021

Chargers safety Derwin James intercepted and returned a Jimmy Garoppolo red-zone throw 99 yards for a touchdown.

Drafted 17th overall by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft, James broke out in his rookie season. Selected to a Pro Bowl, and named First-Team All-Pro, James quickly established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league.

Why is LeBron such a fan? It could be due to his All-Pro talent on the field, or because of who Derwin claims to be his favorite basketball team.

Chargers first-round pick Derwin James said his favorite NBA team is "LeBron James." — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 28, 2018

If you're Garoppolo though, it's not ideal that LeBron was so fired up over an interception you threw.

Or maybe the Lakers superstar is just that big of a Trey Lance fan?

