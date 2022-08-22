Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.’s workload is increasing as the season opener grows closer.

James participated in team drills Monday, an increase from his involvement from last week, per Eric Smith of the team website.

James worked only in walk-throughs during a “hold-in” that lasted 14 practices as negotiations took place on a contract extension. The All-Pro signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract Wednesday that made him the league’s highest-paid safety.

He then joined individual drills as he worked his way back.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said last week the goal is to have James ready for Week 1. James will not play in the preseason.

James has 257 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles since the Chargers made him the 17th overall pick in 2018.

Derwin James participates in team drills Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk