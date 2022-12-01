The Chargers went 2-2 in the month of November, but one of their defensive leaders played as well as anybody in the league over those four games.

Safety Derwin James has been named AFC defensive player of the month.

James was the only player in the league to record at least 30 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception last month.

But as a versatile safety, James also recorded 2.0 sacks and another two tackles for loss.

After a pair of injury-plagued seasons, James reverted to form as one of the league’s best safeties in 2021. He’s back on that track in 2022, having recorded 100 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, an interception, and two forced fumbles this season.

It’s the first time a Chargers player has earned defensive player of the month since Casey Hayward in December 2009.

Los Angeles will look to make a playoff push starting this week with a matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Derwin James named AFC defensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk