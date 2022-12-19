Derwin James may return to practice this week

The Chargers have won three of their last four and are the current No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Their defense could be getting healthier for the last few weeks of the season.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday that he’s hoping safety Derwin James will return to practice this week.

James has missed the last two games with a groin injury. One of the Chargers’ best defensive players, James has 106 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defensed, and an interception in 2022.

While there’s been some indication that Joey Bosa is close to returning from his groin injury that’s kept him out since Week Three, Staley said there are “no new updates” on the edge rusher’s status.

Staley also mentioned that defensive Joe Gaziano will be out for multiple weeks with a groin injury and defensive back Kemon Hall is week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers will be on the road to face the Colts next Monday night.

