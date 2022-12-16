This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

It looks like the Chargers will be without safety Derwin James again this week.

James did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins because of a quad injury and he remained out of practice this week. The Chargers list him as doubtful to play against the Titans, so Alohi Gilman will likely be starting with Nasir Adderley at the back end of the defense.

The Chargers also list cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), and tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) as questionable for this weekend.

Wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a full participant in practice all week and he did not receive any injury designation for the game against Tennessee.

Derwin James listed as doubtful originally appeared on Pro Football Talk