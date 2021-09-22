The new-look Chargers have an early-season test in Kansas City. The Chargers are being tested with some early-season injuries.

The Wednesday report includes a couple of key players, neither of whom practiced. Defensive end Joey Bosa has foot and ankle injuries, and safety Derwin James has a toe injury.

Also not practicing were cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) and defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf). Fully participating despite injury were running back Austin Ekeler (ankle), guard Matt Feiler (ankle), and linebacker Kenneth Murray (ankle).

The 1-1 Chargers and the 1-1 Chiefs trail the 2-0 Raiders and 2-0 Broncos. The loser of Sunday’s game will land in last place in the AFC West.

Derwin James, Joey Bosa miss Chargers practice with injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk