Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler among Chargers-Raiders inactives

The Chargers and Raiders have several key players on the inactives list for their divisional matchup in Week 4.

For Los Angeles, safety Derwin James, edge rusher Joey Bosa, and running back Austin Ekeler are all among the inactives. All three were doubtful entering Sunday.

But the Chargers have a bye next week, which could give all three players the opportunity to be healthy for Los Angeles' next game.

On the other side, Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is inactive and rookie Aidan O'Connell is reportedly expected to start over veteran Brian Hoyer.

Las Vegas' safety Chris Smith and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera are active for the first time.

The Raiders' inactives are Garoppolo, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, cornerback Nate Hobbs, linebacker Malik Reed, linebacker Amari Burney, receiver Kristian Wilkerson, and defensive tackle Byron Young.

Los Angeles has James, Bosa, Ekeler, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Deane Leonard, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton inactive.