Derwin James fined for hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was fined $25,462 for the hit he laid on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in Week 16.

It wasn’t expected that James would be suspended due to the hit, but he was ejected and slapped with a hefty fine the week following. Both Dulin and James will miss their Week 17 games due to being in the league’s concussion protocol.

NFL fined Chargers Derwin James $25,462 for the hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin. James ejected. pic.twitter.com/oLDm2qpmxC — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 31, 2022

While Chargers head coach Brandon Staley defended his player, essentially blaming the Colts for putting Dulin in that spot, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday believed the ejection was warranted.

It certainly was the type of hit that falls under grounds for an ejection and is the type of hit the NFL has been trying to get out of the game for a while now.

Hopefully, both players can recover from their injuries quickly, but neither will play Sunday for their respective teams.

