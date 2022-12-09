The Chargers will have one of their best offensive players back this weekend. But they’ll also likely be missing a few key pieces on defense.

While receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is off the injury report and expected to play, safety Derwin James is among the defensive players doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

James did not practice all week with a quad injury. One of the team’s most important defensive players, James has played nearly every snap on the unit for Los Angeles this season. The versatile safety has 106 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defensed, and an interception.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), cornerback Bryce Callahan (core muscle), and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) are also doubtful.

Williams, however, will be back after missing a couple more games with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the Week Seven loss to the Seahawks and initially came back to play against Kansas City in Week 11. But he tweaked the ankle on the one catch he made in the game and has been out ever since.

The Chargers have rarely had Williams and fellow receiver Keenan Allen healthy at the same time this season. Williams has 38 receptions for 510 yards with three TDs in 2022.

Los Angeles will also have center Corey Lindley, as he cleared the concussion protocol and does not have an injury status.

Tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) is questionable.

Derwin James doubtful, Mike Williams is expected to play vs. Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk