Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James out 3-4 months after surgery on foot fracture

A day after reports that he had suffered a stress fracture in his foot, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James underwent surgery according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

James’ timeline to return: 3-4 months.

Chargers' S Derwin James will undergo surgery on the stress fracture of his foot next week with Dr. Robert Anderson, as @MikeGarafolo reported. James is expected to be sidelined 3-4 months, which means he could be back for a playoff push or the postseason. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2019

James’ injury was a stress fracture on his fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He was first seen in a walking boot Friday morning.

Derwin James a big loss for Chargers

This is obviously an enormous blow for the Chargers, who were already dealing with Melvin Gordon’s holdout, Keenan Allen’s ankle injury and Russell Okung’s pulmonary embolism.

James was phenomenal in his rookie season last year after he fell into the Chargers’ lap at the No. 17 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after posting 105 tackles, 13 pass deflections, three interceptions and 3.5 sacks.

Derwin James leaves a big hole in the Chargers defense. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

James was simply everywhere for the Chargers on defense, which will make replacing him for the majority of the regular season very difficult. Among the options are Adrian Phillips, Jaylen Watkins, Adarius Pickett and 2019 second-rounder Nasir Adderley.

