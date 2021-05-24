Derwin James on Chargers’ practice field, looking healthy

Chargers safety Derwin James appears healthy and ready to play at the Chargers’ first day of Organized Team Activities.

James took every rep with the Chargers’ defense during the portion of the practice the media attended, according to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network.

After missing the entire 2020 season with a torn meniscus, James appeared to be moving around comfortably, with no lingering effects of the injury.

The 24-year-old James, the Chargers’ 2018 first-round draft pick, is one of the best safeties in the NFL when he’s healthy. But so far in his career he has played in just 21 games, while missing 27 games. If James can get on the field and stay on the field this season, that would go a long way toward improving the Chargers’ fortunes.

