Derwin James autographs a baby after Chargers' win over Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James autographs a baby after Chargers' win over the Atlanta Falcons during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
ATLANTA (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday. The rookie from Texas was signed to the practice squad Thursday and activated Sunday in place of injured Dustin Hopkins.
