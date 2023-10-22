Derwin James active for Chargers on Sunday

Safety Derwin James will be part of the Chargers' plan to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense on Sunday.

James was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but he is active for the AFC West matchup. James' status was in doubt due to an ankle injury.

Safety Mark Webb Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, defensive back Deane Leonard, running back Elijah Dotson, Zack Bailey, tight end Tre' McKitty, and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton are out for the Chargers.

The Chiefs have wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive end Charles Omenihu in the lineup. Wide receiver Justin Watson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive end BJ Thompson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and defensive end Malik Herring are inactive.