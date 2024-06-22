Derry into All-Ireland quarters with shootout win over Mayo

Derry edged Mayo 4-3 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place in next week's All-Ireland quarter-finals at Croke Park.

The sides were level six times across normal and extra-time as the nail-biting preliminary quarter-final in Castlebar finished 0-15 to 1-12.

Chrissy McKaigue's fisted point deep in stoppage time at the end of regulation took the game to extra-time before Conor Loftus' late score forced penalties.

Conor Doherty was the hero for Derry, stepping up to take the winning kick for Mickey Harte's men while net-minder Odhran Lynch saved efforts from Paul Towey and Ryan O'Donoghue in the shoot-out.

It took eight minutes for the first score of the game and it was Lachlan Murray who won the ball out in front, claiming before converting a mark.

Mayo replied from the very next attack, centre-back Sam Callinan injecting pace into the move before firing over.

The visitors would hit the next two scores with Shane McGuigan converting a close-range free minutes before Murray got both his and Derry's first score from play.

Ryan O'Donoghue eventually replied for Mayo with their first score in fifteen minutes, tapping over a free to leave one between them once again.

Ten minutes before the break, Mayo almost had the ball in the back of the net.

Jack Coyne's pointed effort was dropped under the crossbar by Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch, Stephen Coen got his toe to the ball but directed it into the side-netting to spare Lynch's blushes.

Derry would hit the next three scores without reply to move four in front with half-time approaching, the unplayable Murray nailing two fine efforts either side of a McGuigan free.

O'Donoghue stopped the rot for Mayo on the whistle with another free as Derry led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time.

Kevin McStay's charges emerged for the second half like a different team, hitting the first four scores without reply.

Tommy Conroy landed a mark before nailing a fine individual effort from an ever narrowing angle under real pressure.

Aidan O'Shea got his first of the day to level the scores before another O'Donoghue free had Mayo ahead for the first time with 45 minutes on the clock.

Brendan Rogers steadied the ship for his side with their first score of the half ten minutes in and it was quickly followed by a first from Gareth McKinless to edge the visitors back ahead.

There were 50 minutes on the clock when O'Donoghue's skilful flick over the Derry defenders' heads had Conroy in on goal but the subsequent effort was blocked by the foot of McKinless. With referee Brendan Cawley at the perfect vantage point, he awarded Mayo the penalty.

O'Donoghue stepped up and sent Lynch in the Derry goal the wrong way, rolling the ball into the bottom left corner of the net for his third championship goal this summer.

Murray replied with his fifth of the evening and Derry's first in ten minutes to put one between the sides.

As the clock ticked into the final ten minutes, Matthew Ruane had the chance to put the game beyond the men in red and white as he raced clean through on goal only to be denied by a fine save by Lynch at full stretch.

O'Donoghue picked up the scraps to fire over and put two between them once again, bringing his personal tally to 1-4.

Patience was the order of the day among two defensive setups as the clocked ticked towards seventy minutes but Shane McGuigan got his first from play, and third of the evening, to put one between the sides with two to play.

The final seconds of normal time were intense championship fare as Conor Glass' effort hit the big post before a scramble which ended with Chrissy McKaigue fisting over the bar to level the game 0-11 to 1-8 and send it to extra-time.

Derry started the first period of extra-time brightest, kicking three scores without reply.

Rogers fired over his second before Ethan Doherty kicked two scores inside 60 seconds from an almost identical spot to edge Derry three ahead.

Jordan Flynn replied for Mayo in the 79th minute with a much needed score to put two between the sides at the mid-point of extra-time.

Mayo got the first score of the second period as substitute Paul Towey put one between the sides again but it was not long before McGuigan restored Derry's two point advantage.

Conor Loftus put one between them with one to play before Jordan Flynn fired over to level the sides for a sixth and final time and send the game to a penalty shoot-out.

There, Lynch and Doherty would prove to be Derry's heroes.