Derry to face Kerry in All-Ireland quarter-finals

Mickey Harte's Derry have been drawn against Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Armagh will face Roscommon, who stunned Tyrone in their preliminary quarter-final.

Ulster champions Donegal have been drawn against Louth and Dublin will play Galway.

The last eight ties will take place on Saturday, 29 June and Sunday, 30 June at Croke Park.

Fixture dates and throw-in times for matches are set to be confirmed on Monday afternoon by the GAA.

Kerry knocked Derry out in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland last year but the Oak Leafers came out on top by a single point in the opening match of the Allianz Football League in January.

Harte's side defeated Mayo in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the last eight.

Donegal will be considered favourites to reach the semi-finals against Louth and Armagh have been drawn again Roscommon after the latter's shock win over Tyrone on Saturday.

Jim McGuinness' Donegal defeated Louth by five points on their way to winning the Division Two title.

All-Ireland quarter-final draw

Donegal v Louth

Armagh v Roscommon

Kerry v Derry

Dublin v Galway

Matches to be played Saturday, 29 June and Sunday, 30 June.